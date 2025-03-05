Loveland council advances three major projects

LOVELAND — The Loveland City Council, often sharply divided over development issues, found some unity Tuesday night in approving issues involving three major projects, including one that could pave the way for a King Soopers grocery store on the city’s eastern edge and another that will provide options for affordable housing.

Its final approval of the Schmer Farm annexation gave the green light to Evergreen DevCo Inc.’s partnership with Schmer Family Farm Inc. to build a 30-acre commercial development, potentially including the King Soopers and a gas station, on the northwest corner of the 119-year-old farm east of the Centerra South parcel and south of U.S. Highway 34 between Rocky Mountain Avenue and Interstate 25. The other 92 acres would be preserved for continued agricultural use.

After the annexations’ first-reading approval on Feb. 18, Evergreen and the city attorney’s office agreed to work on details that would make the cost of the project and associated road improvements viable given the city staff’s prediction that the increased traffic Schmer and the Centerra South development just to its west could generate would eventually become unsustainable. Loveland traffic engineer Randy Maizland had told city officials that the two developments would add a total of 22,600 daily vehicle trips to U.S. 34 by 2029, with even worse congestion and delays thereafter.

With the issue over Evergreen’s responsibility for road improvements resolved, Loveland City Council unanimously approved the ordinances annexing and rezoning the property.

The board then approved a plan for a metropolitan taxing district to help finance an estimated $11.9 million in public improvements for the project including construction of a sewer lift station, extending Rocky Mountain Avenue and widening a portion of U.S. 34. Mayor Jacki Marsh, who generally looks with disfavor on metro districts such as the one for Centerra South because she points to other developments that were financed without them — such as Journey Homes’ project just to the west of Centerra South — said that Evergreen’s figure was entirely reasonable and voted to approve a metro district for Schmer Farm.

“Even though hell may freeze over,” Marsh said, she would vote to support a metro district “for the second time in seven and a half years.”

The provisions of the metro district cap the amount of debt Evergreen can issue at $20 million, Evergreen CEO Tyler Carlson said, which will be repaid by a 1% public-improvement fee to be paid by shoppers, a 3% fee in services, and a maximum of 60 mills levied on commercial property owners in the district.

Evergreen representatives projected that the King Soopers would be completed in 2027, with the remainder of the development to be completed in 2028.

Before the Schmer votes, City Council gave final approval on a 6-2 vote, with Marsh and council member Erin Black dissenting, to 20 years of vested property rights for Centerra South, which give developers and other property owners the legal right to rely on approved development plans for the specified vesting period even if zoning regulations change during the intervening time period. According to a city staff report, “extended vested-rights requests are typically made for large-scale multi-phased projects.”

The vested rights are part of McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc.’s plan to add up to 2,277 housing units in the 150-acre Centerra South development. An annexation agreement and amendment to the Millennium General Development Plan, the guiding document for development of approximately 3,000 acres on both sides of U.S. Highway 34, won final approval on Feb. 18.

City Council’s final action at the Tuesday night meeting, a session that ended around 1:52 a.m. Wednesday, was to unanimously approve on first reading a zoning change that would allow the Loveland Housing Authority to build Legacy Crossing, an affordable-housing development on a 74-acre tract it bought in 2023 that includes the 16-acre Crossroads Church campus southeast of 57th Street and Taft Avenue.

With help from a $3.7 million state grant and an equity donation from the church, the Loveland Housing Authority intends to build up to 335 units of new housing that would target households earning between 30% and 120% of area median income. To do that, it needed to get the zoning changed from low-density residential and increase the allowed density from four to 4.6 units per acre.

As in January when the city’s planning commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of the zoning change, many of the dozen residents who stayed up late to comment on Tuesday night expressed strong concerns about the traffic concerns stemming from a city traffic study that projected 3,000 additional vehicle trips a day. City Council members and Loveland staff also debated whether a roundabout or traffic signal at 57th and Duffield avenues might be needed.

Lisa Cunningham, a member of the Loveland Affordable Housing Task Force, praised what she called the Housing Authority’s “innovative” plan.

“They spent four years trying to create a dream project like this,” she said. “This is a gold standard of an affordable-housing project that will be paid attention to at local and state levels.”

