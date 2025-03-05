Evans council OKs $35M price tag for new police station

EVANS — Evans is getting closer to building its new police station, with city officials on Tuesday approving a $35 million price tag on the new station.

Evans assistant city manager and chief finance officer Jacque Troudt presented the financial plan to fund the new 33,000-square-foot department, set to be constructed on a lot south of City Hall. The total cost is expected to be $35 million, but the city will only have to issue $26 million in certificates of participation.

“This is basically your go button,” she said. “We’ve spent a lot of that in acquiring the site to the south of us … and a few due diligence (items). The nice thing about that is we have a few different buckets.” Evans City Council “years ago had the foresight to set aside $5.3 million, which has been used in part to start this (project), and we anticipate $4 million will be available from the food tax fund at the time we issue this debt.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Troudt said the city must first get rated through Moody’s, as the city has no long-term debt. She said Evans’ financial adviser has set the city up to receive a favorable rating, which could help align with the city’s anticipated annual debt service of $1.5 million to $1.7 million, which will be funded from food tax revenue.

“As long as we stay within that range, we anticipate there will be money for operations and maintenance and inflation,” Troudt said. She said she anticipates an interest rate of about 6.10%. The plan is to pay off the debt in 30 years.

The department at present takes one side of the Evans City Hall. The building was built 25 years ago when the city had 10,000 residents, and there were no more than 15 officers. Today that is closer to 23,000 residents and the police department supports a staff of 46, said Evans Police Chief Rick Brandt in an interview last fall. The new department will be three times the size of the current police department, he said.

“We’re just completely busting at the seams,” Brand said at the time. “There’s no place to park police cars, and there’s no holding facility. We just don’t have the amenities of a modern police station.”

In October, the city purchased a 10-acre plot south of City Hall for $1.7 million, where they will put the new department.

The financing would be one of certificates of participation, which the city would be paying annually as lease to purchase.

At the City Council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Mark Clark asked about the potential of not getting the interest rate they’re seeking, and having to spend beyond $1.7 million a year in debt service.

“We’d have to look at a couple options (such as reducing) the total cost of the project to be in that range, or look at additional funds in food tax or the general fund,” Troudt answered. “We aren’t anticipating a scenario like that to happen.”

If all goes well, funding for the station is expected to close in early May.

Evans City Council voted unanimously to approve the financing.

“I want to thank everyone for their patience to find a great site,” Clark told the group. “It’s going to be a great thing for our community and for our police department as well. I’m so looking forward to this project to start to come more into fruition.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn