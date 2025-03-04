State demographer: Get ready for an aging population

FORT COLLINS — While the state’s population continues to grow, it is slowing and becoming much older as we get closer to 2050.

Nancy Gedeon with the Colorado State Demography Office delivered news about the state’s changing population Tuesday at BizWest’s Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit on the campus of Colorado State University.

The news was a bit eyebrow-raising as she described the growth that shaped where Colorado is today versus where it might be going — that would be toward an older population with slowing growth. She cited three factors: fewer babies, increasing deaths, and slowing numbers of migration into the state.

“That trend started even before the pandemic,” Gedeon said. “The largest share of future growth is going to be in the over-65 population.”

The state as a whole is expected to grow 11% by 2050, having increased just 3.2% from 2020-24, just a bit higher than the national population growth of 2.6%.

But there are distinct differences when comparing Larimer and Weld counties,

Gedeon noted.

“Larimer County, because of CSU, has its peak in the 20- to 24-year-old population, Gedeon explained. “You have a small outmigration of 30-year-olds, perhaps people who have finished degrees. But Larimer is attracting smaller amounts of older adults.

“Weld attracts everybody, but primarily we see peaks in people in their 30s and children, families,” she said. “Weld is attracting children and typically their parents, and also older adults. Colorado as a whole is attracting people in their 20s and 30s who might be looking for jobs.”

Gedeon said Colorado’s population is aging, and by 2050, the state will be seeing larger numbers of the older population leaving their jobs, which could be filled by that younger contingent that would move here. But that might also be a big if.

“Going forward into the future toward 2030 to 2040, we are anticipating new job growth, but the net migration is higher than the number of jobs, and it has to do with age,” Gedeon said. “We anticipate a large number of people to exit the labor force, because a large number of people are hitting that 65-year-old milestone, not that you have to be retired, but we are anticipating many retirements.

“Going forward in Colorado, we will have new jobs, but those jobs are being vacated by existing workers and will need to be filled by new workers, so our model predicts more net migrants to fill new and existing jobs” that will be vacated by retirees, Gedeon said.

Weld County, incidentally, is one of the few counties in the state that is growing in children younger than 18, as well as the older population.

“We’re seeing significant changes between 2010 and 2030, a period of transition where 65 and older is going from 10% to 20% in 20 years,” Gedeon said. “Once we hit 2030, we’re forecasting some mellowness. The levels of age will remain the same from 2030 to 2050. It is just now that we’re undergoing this big shift where the share of children as total population is decreasing and the share of 65 and older as share is increasing.”

Gedeon said the state should increase by 1.6 million to 7.4 million people.

“All of this is contingent on so many uncertainties, one of the largest is international immigration,” Gedeon said. “Slower national growth, not just in Colorado, but we’re seeing it nationwide, and will Colorado be as competitive compared to other states? We have historically been able to attract people here when we have jobs. Will that remain the case?”

