Northern Colorado real estate resilient amid headwinds

FORT COLLINS — The commercial and residential real estate environment in Weld and Larimer counties shares similar challenges as many markets around the country, but Northern Colorado remains comparatively resilient.

“Commercial real estate transactions are definitely down” after peaking about three years ago, NAI Affinity CEO Ryan Schaefer said during the BizWest Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit held Tuesday on the campus of Colorado State University in Fort Collins, a result of a number of factors that include higher interest rates and slower growth, both economic and demographic.

“Population growth is important to commercial real estate because that’s the demand for our product,” Schaefer said. But “population growth is slowing in the U.S. and in Colorado — births are down, deaths are up, and we have slowing net migration.”

But Larimer and Weld counties continue adding residents year after year, with Weld County cementing its position in recent years as one of Colorado’s strongest and steadiest for population growth.

Part of the reason for the county’s strength comes from its relative affordability — the “drive until you qualify” phenomenon — at the comparatively abundant “land and water availability,” Shaefer said.

From a national perspective, “the fiscal picture is grim” in terms of trends in economic growth and consumer debt, said Dennis Schick, broker-owner of a Re/Max Alliance real-estate brokerage.

In Northern Colorado, homes are staying on the market longer and more frequently closing for less than the original list price, he said. “These are statistics that are keeping us up at night a little bit.”

Millennials are becoming an increasingly powerful homebuying bloc, but affordability remains a long-term barrier for many would-be homeowners.

“It’s costing more money for people to buy homes,” Schick said. Ever-increasing insurance premiums are a major factor in the affordability conundrum in markets across the country. Locally, water fees continue to rise, raising the cost of new-home construction.

Tariffs could also increase the cost of building a home because many construction products — lumber, for example — are often imported.

Residential market dynamics have resulted in sellers offering concessions more often and more generously than they had in recent years. “It’s going to be like this for a little while,” Schick said.

Construction of industrial spaces has slowed since peaking in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and development of office projects has dried up to a trickle. “As long as we’ve been tracking this, the least amount of office space broke ground last year,” Schaefer said.

While traditional office construction is at a nadir, owner-occupied, medical and laboratory projects are making up an increasingly large piece of the development pie. “The market adapts to where the demand is,” Schaefer said.

The retail subsector has performed admirably in recent years, Schaefer said, “but there’s some cause for caution on the horizon” as consumer confidence and spending temper.

Retail traffic and sales can vary quite a bit from community to community in Northern Colorado, with Greeley standing out as a strong performer statewide for many stores, he said.

