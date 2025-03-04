Kroger Announces Resignation of CEO Rodney McMullen

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rodney McMullen has resigned from the Company following a Board investigation of his personal conduct that, while unrelated to the business, was inconsistent with Kroger’s Policy on Business Ethics.

The board immediately appointed Lead Director Ronald Sargent to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors and interim Chief Executive Officer. The Board also announced that Mark Sutton will serve as Kroger’s lead independent director, also effective immediately.

On February 21, the Board learned of “certain personal conduct” by McMullen and immediately retained outside independent counsel to conduct an investigation, which was overseen by a special Board committee, according to the release. “McMullen’s conduct is not related to the Company’s financial performance, operations or reporting, and it did not involve any Kroger associates,” the release stated.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Sargent has agreed to serve in his role until the appointment of the next CEO.

“As interim CEO, I am committed to working alongside our proven and experienced management team and dedicated associates to ensure Kroger continues providing exceptional value for our customers,” Sargent said in the release. “Kroger has been a special place throughout my retail career after spending summers in college working in stores, as well as my first 10 years after business school at corporate headquarters, before more recently serving as lead independent director. My decades here have given me a full appreciation of what makes Kroger unique, and I am excited to work even more closely with this talented team. I plan to be a steady, but active hand in the execution of our strategy.”

Sargent has been a Kroger director since 2006 and has served as the lead director of Kroger since 2017.

on Facebook on LinkedIn