Chicago REIF acquires 55 Resort in Water Valley

WINDSOR — Green Courte Partners LLC, a private equity real estate investment firm, has acquired 55 Resort in the Water Valley development. This acquisition expands Green Courte’s national senior living portfolio, managed by True Connection Communities, to 21 communities with approximately 3,300 units.

“We are excited to expand our portfolio and establish a presence in the Colorado market with the acquisition of 55 Resort at Water Valley, soon to be rebranded as Eagle’s Peak at Water Valley,” Matt Pyzyk, managing director at Green Courte Partners, said in a news release. “This community was a key target for us due to its prime location within the high-growth corridor between Denver and Fort Collins. Its extensive amenities and integration into the Water Valley master-planned community provide an exceptional lifestyle environment for active adults 55 and older. We remain committed to acquiring similar communities as we grow our active-adult portfolio.”

Green Courte Partners is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm with investments in active-adult/independent senior living, land-lease communities, industrial outdoor storage, and near-airport parking.

True Connection Communities operates 21 active-adult and independent senior living communities, containing approximately 3,300 units located in 13 states.

