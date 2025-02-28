Weld United Way taking grant applications for 2025-2026 funding cycle

GREELEY — United Way of Weld County is accepting grant applications for area nonprofits to support community-driven initiatives for the 2025-26 grant funding cycle. Funding, however, is not guaranteed.

Nonprofits should apply by March 24 for grants for July 1 through June 30, 2026. All applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered for funding:

Be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in operation for at least six months.

Be in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State.

Be an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau or be willing to become accredited.

Be willing to actively participate as a Collective Impact partner.

Demonstrate a local presence within Weld County.

Demonstrate sufficient organizational capacity to provide the proposed services to Weld County residents.

Provide services without regard to race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, age, ancestry, marital status, disability or any other protected class.

United Way of Weld County prioritizes programs that focus on helping students read at grade level by fourth grade, helping ensure students graduate high school, preventing and ending homelessness, and support aging adults lead full and productive lives.

SPONSORED CONTENT

To apply or for assistance regarding the application process, contact Ty Lamm at tlamm@unitedway-weld.org.

on Facebook on LinkedIn