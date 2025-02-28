Connexall taps interim leader as CEO

BOULDER — Connexall USA Inc., a workflow solutions company for the health care industry, has elevated Sandy Saggar, its interim CEO, to the permanent position.

Saggar “has been instrumental in steering Connexall through a period of growth and transformation,” Connexall said in a news release.

He joined the company in 2020 as a senior vice president, and previously served as chief information officer for two major health systems.

“Our Board believes Sandy’s history of driving growth and his commitment to innovation and leadership positions him for success in leading our organization forward,” Michael Tavares, interim chairman of Connexall’s board of directors, said in the release. “Sandy will lead the next evolution of Connexall’s strategic planning and drive continuous business growth for the future.”

