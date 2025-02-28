Boulder pet service to host grand opening

BOULDER — Woofie’s of Boulder, a new pet care business, will have a grand opening party on March 9 to introduce its service to the public.

Owner Rebecca Hediger, a lifelong resident of the area and a former sales executive, will celebrate her grand opening from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Rayback Collective, 2775 Valmont Road. The public and leashed dogs are welcome.

Woofie’s of Boulder offers a range of personalized pet care services, including dog walking, grooming via its mobile pet spa, and daytime as well as overnight pet sitting and other services, for all types of pets including dogs, cats, parakeets, rabbits and others. Woofie’s also has access to 24/7 vet telehealth services, according to a news release.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Hediger will have her mobile spa van on display to demonstrate service capabilities, and will offer free nail trims for dogs from 3 to 4:30 p.m., while time and supplies allow. There will be beer and wine for adults age 21 and older, and free appetizers and finger foods, as well as coloring books and games for children along with The Farmer’s Dog and Woofie’s treats for pups, while supplies last, the release stated.

“There was a clear gap in the animal care business in my neighborhood and the surrounding area, and I wanted to fill it,” Hediger said in the news release. “My passion for animals and my community were motivating factors when deciding to join Woofie’s. The Woofie’s team provides a clear plan and great support across the business and are the warmest, most caring people I have met, so it made for an easy decision!”

More information on services and a way to set up an appointment are online at woofies.com/boulder or by calling 303-570-4087.

