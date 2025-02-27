Government & Politics  February 27, 2025

Loveland’s downtown to be joined at the HIP

A mockup depicts a post-and-panel exterior sign on Fourth Street in downtown Loveland. The sign informs the public that businesses along the street are open during construction. Source: City of Loveland
By

LOVELAND — Work is finally underway on the $24.5 million Heart Improvement Plan for downtown Loveland, a plan talked about for nearly 16 years that is designed to transform a five-block stretch of Fourth Street between Jefferson and Garfield avenues into a modern community hub.

Construction officially began Monday for the first phase of the “HIP Streets” project, and nearly 100 people showed up Wednesday for the official groundbreaking.

The Loveland City Council gave final approval on Nov. 19 to the project, which will be paid for through a mix of Utility Enterprise Funds and Certificates Of Participation. The utility funds, from the city’s stormwater, water and power systems, will contribute $12 million, while the remaining $12.5 million will come from the certificates paid by the Downtown Development Authority.

No general funds will be used for the project.

Through fall 2026, crews will replace 3,500 linear feet of aging infrastructure beneath Fourth Street’s surface, then upgrade the pavement and sidewalks above it. The first phase also calls for a makeover of the streetscape, including lighting, public art, new landscaping and decorative fencing.

A map shows the timeline for Heart Improvement Plan construction. Source: City of Loveland

Each of four phases of construction will last six to eight months, starting with the two blocks east of Lincoln Avenue and then moving west.

Pedestrian access to Fourth Street businesses will remain open throughout the project, city planners say, although the road will be closed to vehicular traffic. Visitors can park in lots along Fifth Street and by using other nearby designated on-street parking.

Residents and business owners can stay informed about the project by signing up for the Heart Improvement Plan email list.

