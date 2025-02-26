Dean Callan adds David to investment team

BOULDER — Craig David has been added to the investment brokerage team at Boulder-based Dean Callan & Co., the firm announced Tuesday.

David will specialize in multi-family real estate, and will join forces with broker Christian Smith, whose 26 years of industry experience and track record of more than 50 closings per year have established him as a leader in Boulder County’s commercial real estate market, the company said in a news release. Together, they will provide strategic advisory services to investors looking to acquire, sell and optimize multi-family assets.

A Colorado native, David has a background in finance and more than a decade of personal investment experience.

“We are excited to welcome Craig to the team,” Beau Gamble, the firm’s president, said in the news release. “His deep understanding of multi-family investments, combined with Christian’s extensive experience in the market, creates a powerhouse team that will provide unparalleled service to clients.”

