Gogo updates branding following Satcom Direct acquisition

BROOMFIELD — Gogo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOGO), a Broomfield-based provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, has updated its branding and logo following its 2024 acquisition of Satcom Direct Inc., a Melbourne, Florida-based in-flight communications company.

“The newly crafted Gogo identity and logo capitalize on the strong brand heritage of both companies while simultaneously reflecting the expanded business,” the company, which is retaining the Gogo name, said in a news release.

The company’s logo, formerly red, is now blue, reflecting the color scheme historically used by Satcom Direct. Gogo has also ditched its “Business Aviation” tag from its new branding.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“We chose to keep the Gogo name with its dynamic spirit, albeit without the Business Aviation tag, and we’ve mixed it with the familiar blue from SD,” Gogo CEO Chris Moore said in the release. “It is a simple but powerful representation of what we offer. It’s an important step and we know our clients will appreciate what it stands for as we enter an exciting new chapter going forward.”

The combined company’s military and government business division “will retain the SD Government brand, as will the SD Data Center, located at the Melbourne facility, the former headquarters for Satcom Direct,” the release said.

“These are both Gogo group companies but have very specific markets that are familiar with these names, which is why we are choosing to maximize this familiarity,” Moore said.

on Facebook on LinkedIn