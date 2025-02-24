Plan for distillery, BBQ meets Fort Collins hurdles

FORT COLLINS — An entrepreneur who owned and operated a distillery in California before moving to Northern Colorado is determined to bring his spirits and barbecue recipes to south Fort Collins, but is encountering some daunting financial hurdles as he works his way through the city permitting process.

Jay Lockwood took his plan to open Doc Jack’s BBQ, Distillery and Saloon at 116 Smokey St., the former site of a marijuana-grow facility, to city planners last week for a preliminary concept and design review, but came away wondering if he could pull it off given the city’s requirements.

“My biggest problem is putting together what they want us to do,” Lockwood told BizWest on Monday. “We’re putting the numbers together, but it doesn’t make trying to do business easy.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

He said the biggest cost would be adding a sprinkler system, which he said would cost a minimum of $50,000.

“I understand that because we’d have high-proof alcohol,” Lockwood said. “All this stuff is reasonable, but right now it’s adding costs that I don’t have.”

Lockwood and his brother ran DorWood Distillery in Buellton, California, starting in 2012, and the business shifted during the COVID-19 pandemic to producing hand sanitizer.

Once in Northern Colorado, he leased a space at 623 Denver Ave. in Loveland, the former home of Grimm Brothers Brewery before it moved to the Forge campus. He hoped to open Conestoga Distillery and Saloon there — “I should have been open Dec. 1,” he said — but ran into similar permitting issues.

He tried to open Conestoga, he said, “until the city of Loveland gave me a list of things. I had no idea.”

He has equipment stored at that site, but his lease is expiring, and he needs to be out by Saturday.

His next step was approaching Fort Collins about the site near South College Avenue and East Skyway Drive, a project he said would be done in two phases.

“I want to spend up to a year getting the distillery products publicly established and aging,” he told city planners, which would include alcohol of up to 196 proof. His products would be available at a new bar and tasting room on the site.

The second phase would be remodeling, mostly in the kitchen area, to open the barbecue restaurant.

Even if the numbers just don’t add up, Lockwood said, he’s not giving up and will keep looking for rental space.

“We’re coming,” he said. “What we want to bring to the area, there’s nothing like it.”

That applies to both the spirits and the barbecue sauce.

The sauce recipe, a vinegar-based blend typical of North Carolina barbecue blends, is at least 70 years old, Lockwood said.

“We got it from a gentleman my dad knew,” he said. “He swore up until his death that we couldn’t give out his recipe, but that doesn’t mean we can’t sell it.”

He isn’t sure where or when Northern Colorado will get to taste his booze and barbecue, but promised he’ll keep trying to figure it out.

“I’ll be finding someplace,” Lockwood said. “People are going to love it.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn