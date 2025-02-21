Windsor residents reject recreational pot in mail in vote

WINDSOR — Residents will continue to have to shop outside of town limits if they want to purchase recreational marijuana.

Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a citizen-initiated referendum to allow cultivation, testing, manufacturing and retail sales of marijuana in town, 71% to 29%. In total, 4,908 voters rejected the measure, while 1,993 residents voted in favor.

Recreational marijuana has been banned in Windsor for a little more than a decade. The town received a citizen’s initiative petition last August with 1,926 valid signatures.

SPONSORED CONTENT

This election, however, was not just about marijuana. The town board forwarded eight charter amendments to the ballot. The measures and their results, according to the town’s website were:

MEASURE 1A: Reducing redistricting timeframe from six to four years.

Yes: 5,006 votes

No: 1,968 votes

MEASURE 1B: Clarifying language to require individuals seeking office be eligible to complete the entire term of that office.

Yes: 6,276 votes

No: 804 votes

MEASURE 1C: Conforming the reasons for disqualification from holding municipal office to the Colorado Constitution and relocating language pertaining to background checks on applicants for Town Board.

Yes: 4,948 votes

No: 2,093 votes

MEASURE 1D: Clarifying term limits to 10 years in office as mayor or Town Board, or up to 12 years as a combination of mayor and Town Board.

Yes: 5,062 votes

No: 1,950 votes

MEASURE 1E: Amending language concerning the disqualification of members of the Town Board from holding office if convicted of a felony to bring into alignment with the Colorado Constitution.

Yes: 4,557 votes

No: 2,503 votes

MEASURE 1F: Amending language concerning mayoral vacancies.

Yes: 5,062 votes

No: 1,950 votes

MEASURE 1G: Changing passage requirement for ordinances from a two-thirds vote of the Town Board to a majority vote.

Yes: 3,695 votes

No: 3,287 votes

MEASURE 1H: Amending language concerning the effective date of Town ordinances to properly align with the referendum power of voters.

Yes: 5,951 votes

No: 1,002 votes

on Facebook on LinkedIn