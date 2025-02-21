New café fills gaps in downtown Greeley building

GREELEY — The Moxi Theater in downtown Greeley is about to get a third leg to complete a triumvirate of entertainment. The empty space between the Moxi Theater and Stella’s Pinball Arcade & Lounge is quickly becoming Spotlight Café & Creamery.

“I just love downtown Greeley so much,’ said owner Ely Corliss. “I saw this space, and it’s really a labor of love. I thought, ‘What could this space use?’ It felt underutilized.”

The café is open now, but the logo may not be on the door just yet. Corliss hopes to have a grand opening by mid-March, at least in time for Blarney on the Block, the annual downtown St. Patrick’s Day celebration, which will be from 2-6 p.m., March 15.

Sandwiched between the two downtown entertainment mainstays at 802 Ninth St., Corliss has opened the cafe to offer breakfast burritos and smoothies, milkshakes, ice cream, bagels, and banana splits, to name a few.

“We’ll have a pretty extensive menu in quick-cash, fast-grab style,” Corliss said.

He has partnered with chef Nelson Jorge, who makes the classic Bandit Burritos for breakfast customers, and with Megan Kranzler, who recently closed Bright Side Coffee Co. coffee trailer, which she co-owned with her longtime business partner. She said she bumped into her old friend Corliss at the right time, and the two started dreaming up what to do with the shop. Corliss said he never imagined he’d own a coffee house, what with his theater, arcade shop and his ownership in Lunas Tacos & Tequila next door at 806 Ninth St,, which recently closed for a reboot.

“I have been in the Greeley/Northern Colorado coffee community in many different ways for the last 10 years now, so having a permanent spot of my own where longtime regulars, friends, and community can come hang out is a truly indescribable feeling,” Kranzler said in a written response to questions. “Our goal is to make Spotlight Cafe a unique, cozy, inclusive, and fun place to hang out while spending time in our amazing Downtown Greeley area!”

Now, customers won’t have to wade through Stella’s during its off hours to get breakfast burritos, and customers can pop in quickly off Eighth Avenue and Ninth Street to grab a coffee or a snack. Corliss has been quietly working on the café for the past four months.

Corliss opened Stella’s in 2021 in the full basement of the building, half of which used to be occupied by Batter Up Cakes. He made the most of the full kitchen in the basement for Chef Nelson Jorge to make his popular Bandit burritos.

Now that he has opened Spotlight, Corliss said, customers will not have to trudge downstairs through the closed arcade to get their burritos. Customers can enjoy their breakfast in a brighter atmosphere, as well.

While he is still working on the menu, Corliss has quietly opened the shop, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Customers can enjoy a latte and more at the new Spotlight Cafe & Creamery at 802 Ninth St., in downtown Greeley. Owner Ely Corliss has already opened it but plans a grand opening in March. Courtesy Ely Corliss.

