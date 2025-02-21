Loveland contractor honored for energy-efficient home in Red Feather Lakes

LOVELAND — The latest residential project by Loveland-based Kiefer Built Contracting, a home in Red Feather Lakes, has won a building excellence award from the Structural Insulated Panel Association for innovation, energy efficiency and sustainability.

The award, presented in a category for single-family homes of less than 3,000 square feet, celebrates projects that go beyond traditional construction methods to achieve superior energy performance and durability.

Structural insulated panels “offer a game-changing solution for energy efficiency and structural integrity,” Mark Kiefer, the company’s owner, said in a prepared statement. “Winning this award highlights our commitment to sustainable homebuilding and reinforces our dedication to delivering cutting-edge, energy-efficient homes.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

The home was built with 7.25-inch-thick walls and an 11.25-inch-thick roof to provide extra insulation, is pre-wired for future solar panels and has in-floor radiant heating and a heat-recovery ventilation system. The structure was built to withstand winds of 169 miles per hour.

“Our goal is to create homes that maximize efficiency while maintaining the highest level of comfort and aesthetic appeal,” Kiefer said. “This project proves that homeowners don’t have to sacrifice beauty for sustainability.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn