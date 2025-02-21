Horsetooth Heating & Air, Hydro Plumbing & Heating merge

FORT COLLINS — Horsetooth Heating & Air, a locally owned and operated HVAC service provider, has merged with Hydro Plumbing & Heating.

The combined company is operating under the new name Horsetooth Heating, Air & Plumbing.

“Our mission has always been to serve our community with honesty and expertise,” Kyle Littleton, owner of Horsetooth Heating & Air, said in a prepared statement. “By merging with Hydro Plumbing & Heating, we can offer our customers a more complete home service experience while maintaining our core values of transparency and reliability.”

Matt Francis, former owner of Hydro Plumbing & Heating, added, “Joining forces with Horsetooth Heating & Air was the right move for both our customers and our team. We’ve always shared a commitment to honest service and quality workmanship, and this merger allows us to continue that tradition while offering even more to Northern Colorado homeowners and business owners.”

Expanded services available through the combined company include:

Plumbing services: Water heaters (tank, tankless, hybrid, heat pump), water treatment (filtration, softeners, reverse osmosis), pipe repairs, sump pumps and general plumbing maintenance.

HVAC services: Heating and cooling services for furnaces, air conditioners, boilers, heat pumps, ductless systems and indoor air quality solutions.

Commercial HVAC: Cooling, heating, insulation, refrigeration and air quality solutions for businesses.

Insulation and acoustics: Attic and crawlspace insulation, soundproofing and acoustical solutions.

