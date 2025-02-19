Ambrosia adds ex-ArcherDX, Array exec to board

BOULDER — Ambrosia Biosciences Inc., a drug-discovery company launched last year, has added Jason Haddock, a former executive with ArcherDX Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc., to its board of directors.

Late last year, Ambrosia moved into Pfizer Inc.’s (NYSE: PFE) previously shuttered Boulder research and development facilities and closed a $25 million Series A fundraising round.

The company — which initially will focus on developing small-molecule drug therapies for obesity and other metabolic disorders, and had previously raised $16 million as part of the Series A round — reunited a team of scientists that previously worked for Pfizer.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Haddock was chief financial officer at Array, a Boulder oncology company acquired for $11 billion by Pfizer in 2019. He held the same role with ArcherDX, a Boulder developer of genetic assays for cancer patients that was bought for $1.4 billion by California genetics-testing company Invitae Corp. (NYSE: NVTA) in 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our Board of Directors. His depth of financial and operating leadership, particularly with well-established, public companies, will further augment our experienced leadership team,” Ambrosia CEO Nick Traggis said in a prepared statement. “I’m also pleased to share that Ambrosia has made both rapid and meaningful advances across its pipeline in 2024, and we look forward to presenting preclinical data on the first of our orally delivered small molecule targets before the end of the year.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn