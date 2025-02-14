Ex-Biden official named CU’s first vice chancellor for sustainability

BOULDER — Andrew Mayock, the former federal chief sustainability officer under President Joe Biden, has been hired as the University of Colorado Boulder’s first vice chancellor for sustainability.

“I’m thrilled to have someone of Andrew Mayock’s caliber joining our campus,” CU chancellor Justin Schwartz said in a news release. “In addition to a wealth of knowledge on sustainability policies and practices, he brings an understanding of how to build coalitions and lead effectively across large, complex organizations.”

In the new role, “Mayock will be charged with establishing a university-wide sustainability leadership role, forming solid partnerships with faculty, positioning CU Boulder as a national and global sustainability leader, directly assisting local communities to make Colorado the most sustainable state in the U.S., and funding priority sustainability initiatives through internal and external sources,” the release said.

Mayock is expected to start work at CU in April.

“I am honored to join the University of Colorado Boulder, where this new role reflects the university’s unwavering commitment to creating a sustainable future for students, faculty, staff, and community,” Mayock said in the release. “As we navigate the pressing challenges of climate change and environmental stewardship, I am excited to collaborate with this talented community to foster innovative solutions, inspire bold action, and continue leading the way in sustainability practices both locally and globally.”

