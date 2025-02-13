S&W Seed grows losses as Longmont firm explores strategic options

LONGMONT — S&W Seed Co.’s (Nasdaq: SANW) stock shriveled in early trading Thursday after the Longmont company posted lower sales and higher losses in the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year.

Revenues for the most-recent period were $5.1 million, a 38.5% decrease from the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

S&W’s net loss from continuing operations was $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2025. That’s compared with a net loss of $3.8 million in the same period last year.

The company’s stock price was $8.27 at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, down 8.21% on the day.Last month, the company “commenced a process to explore and evaluate various strategic alternatives that may be available to S&W in an effort to enhance shareholder value,” S&W said in its earnings release. “S&W expects to consider a broad range of potential opportunities, including, among others, a sale of S&W, a merger with another strategic partner, a recapitalization or continued execution of S&W’s attractive long-term business plan. There are no assurances the review process will result in S&W pursuing any transaction or any other strategic outcome, nor is there a timetable for completion of this process.”

