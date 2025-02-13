Crocs stock kicks up after footwear firm posts $4.1B in 2024 sales

BROOMFIELD — Investors were going crazy for clogs during early trading Thursday as Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) stock was up 18.69% just after 10:20 a.m.

The company posted full-year 2024 revenues that topped $4.1 billion, and fourth-quarter sales of $990 million, beating Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $961.6 million.

“Our fourth quarter performance exceeded expectations across all metrics led by Crocs Brand growth of 4%, as the North American business outperformed our plan and China growth accelerated from the third quarter,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a prepared statement. “Heydude revenue was flat to last year, higher than anticipated as direct-to-consumer sales inflected to growth.”

Looking ahead, Crocs is projecting revenue growth of approximately 2% in 2025 compared with the previous fiscal year.

