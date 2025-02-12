USA Today says this Fort Collins taco shop is among nation’s best restaurants

FORT COLLINS — The Taco Stop on South Lemay Avenue in Fort Collins was recently included in the 2025 USA Today Restaurants of the Year list.

“The Taco Stop’s buzzing Midtown Fort Collins dining room is a far cry from the restaurant’s roots, which took hold more than a decade ago after owners Cesar Lopez and Berenice Longoria tried their luck selling steak street tacos to late-night crowds out of their no-frills food cart,” USA Today’s list said. “Since then, the couple’s operation has ballooned to include its food cart, food truck and a brick-and-mortar restaurant.”

The Fort Collin’s eatery won the Coloradoan’s top taco bracket contest in 2024.

