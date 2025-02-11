Mehle leaves Firestone to create Lochbuie’s office of economic development

LOCHBUIE — After more than six years of bringing economic development to Firestone, Paula Mehle has taken a similar position in Lochbuie, which is on the precipice of major growth.

Mehle, a California native who began her career in Colorado as a planner in Lafayette in 2003, started work Monday as the economic development director for Lochbuie. She said he had heard the town was creating the position and thought it would be a good opportunity.

Mehle spent about a year of her early career in Lochbuie.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to the community once again and working with development partners and growing a healthy community in Lochbuie,” Mehle said.

Her 6½-year tenure with Firestone ended last Friday. Her marching orders, she said, are similar to what they were when she started in Firestone: “Establish the department and really help tell the story of community, attract investment and business, and support the other departments, the awareness and conversations with developers, investors, brokers.”

A growing town of close to 8,400 people in 2023, according to the U.S. Census, this small suburb northeast of Denver lies along Interstate 76, and is likely to soon be home to the BNSF Intermodal Facility and Logistics Park, a series of annexations the city still must finally approve but which could bring a facility that would allow for transfer of freight between trucks and railroad cars, as well as an adjacent logistics park allowing more than 20 million square feet of industrial buildings.

“The BNSF project will really change the dynamics of this community,” Mehle said,

BNSF has applied to the town in a series of five annexations. Until last September, the annexations were tied up in litigation with neighboring Hudson, but after mediation, both sides agreed to drop their lawsuits, having reached an amicable solution involving trade agreements and a cash payment of $250,000 to Hudson once Lochbuie earns $1 million in property taxes from the development.

After several delays, the public hearings on some of the annexations have been set for the town board’s Feb. 18 meeting.

That growth in the town has manifested the changes within Lochbuie. When she worked for the town 21 years ago, she said, much of the work on planning and economic development was handled by outside contractors.

“I think it’s going to be different, there’s going to be some growing pains because we have contract services like engineering and building and that sort, that sometimes does delay response time because they’re not here,” Mehle said. “But that’s how you start. You can’t just have everyone on board, you have to grow the community and be efficient with the community’s money.”

Lochbuie’s 2025 budget anticipates such growth, stating the town has budgeted revenue of $24.6 million, and “substantial investments in infrastructure are being made in 2025 and beyond in anticipation of significant growth and new private investment in town.”

The town expects growth in both commercial and residential development, according to its 2025 budget message:

“Three separate neighborhoods remain ready for significant new home construction. As new home construction continues, related demand for neighborhood-based retail services is expected. New retail and convenience stores will generate increased sales tax revenue for the town, while new commercial properties will contribute to the town’s property tax base. The Town of Lochbuie stands to be impacted by the BNSF Intermodal Facility and Logistics Park. Such impacts may include increased property taxes, sales and use taxes, and employment opportunities.”

While in Firestone, Mehle oversaw the addition of multiple developments, including retail and commercial outlets. Two years ago, Western Midstream Partners bought a building in town that would bring 150 new jobs. The latest coup for Firestone was a planned Target store, which is expected to bring $1.5 million in tax revenue.

