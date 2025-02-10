Trimble sells transportation telematics business to Platform Science

WESTMINSTER — Industrial technology company Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB) recently closed a sale of its global transportation telematics business unit to California fleet-management technology company Platform Science Inc.

As part of the deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, Trimble becomes a shareholder in Platform Science’s expanded business and receives a seat on the company’s board of directors.

“Together with Trimble, we are dedicated to transforming the global transportation industry. This transaction marks a milestone in how we deliver unprecedented choice to fleets of all sizes,” Platform Science CEO Jack Kennedy said in a prepared statement. “Innovation drives everything we do. We are empowering the collective minds of developers to easily attack the massive inefficiencies that have plagued transportation across a critical mass of vehicles globally.”

