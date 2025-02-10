Timnath council to eye plan for assisted-living, memory-care center

TIMNATH — A plan for a 145,000-square-foot assisted-living and memory-care facility would advance on Tuesday if the Timnath Town Council approves a conditional use permit for the project.

Elton Development Inc., based in Meridian, Idaho, proposes to partner with Stellar Senior Living to build and operate the two-story facility on 6.4 acres on the northeast corner of Harmony Road and Club Drive. The building would include up to 126 assisted-living apartments and 24 memory-care suites.

The property is owned by Harmony RN Holdings LLC; its registered address is the headquarters for the nearby Harmony Club golf and residential community.

According to a letter sent to the council by Mike Chidester, Elton’s director of development, the proposed facility “is permitted within the existing Commercial Mixed Use zone district. However, the Harmony Road corridor standards did not contemplate this use, and as such a conditional use is being sought.”

According to a town staff report, “Senior-living facilities are residential in nature, with minimal daily assistance needs, fewer emergency service demands and relatively low parking requirements due to limited trips by residents. In contrast, assisted-living facilities serve seniors requiring daily assistance, on-site staff and medical support. These facilities typically generate a higher demand on emergency services but require even less parking than senior living facilities, as residents rarely drive, and parking is primarily needed for staff and visitors.”

The report points out that the Lake Canal Ditch, along the eastern property line, would provide a natural buffer between the property and adjacent residential lots in the Harmony Club subdivision.

The town’s Planning Commission on Dec. 17 recommended approval of the conditional use permit, and held a public hearing on the project Jan. 16.

Two emailed letters in opposition to the project were included in the packet for Tuesday’s meeting, citing impact on property values, increased traffic and safety concerns, noise generated by emergency activity, and the impact on the aesthetics of the neighboring community.

Tuesday’s Timnath Town Council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, 4750 Signal Tree Drive.

Stellar Senior Living, based in Midvale, Utah, operates 40 senior-living centers, including The Gallery at Broomfield, 1450 W. 169th Ave.. That facility has 76 to 100 assisted-living units and 16 to 30 memory-care units.

