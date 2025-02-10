Listings up throughout Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado residential markets
LOVELAND —Active listings were up last month for residential real estate markets throughout Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley compared to January 2024, according to a new report from Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC. The result, in many cases, was lower year-over-year median sales prices.
The median sales price for a single-family home in Boulder last month was $1,368,000, down 5.7% from January 2024. There were 23 homes sold on 124 active listings, 6.9% more listings than the previous January.
In Estes Park, the median January sales price was $650,000, down 7.8% from the same month in 2024. The mountain town had 13 homes sold on 96 active listings, 5.5% more listings than in January 2024.
Fort Collins homes sold in January fetched a median price of $600,000, down 0.8% year over year. The city had 113 houses sold last month on 430 active listings, 14.7% more listings than January 2024.
Homes in the Greeley-Evans market sold in January for a median price of $410,500, 1.1% lower than the same month in 2024. The market saw 58 houses sold on 256 active listings, a 30.6% increase in listings from January 2024.
Longmont homes sold last month for a median price of $567,500, 5.1% higher than January 2024. The city had 36 homes sold on 101 active listings, 21.7% more listings than the previous January.
In the Loveland-Berthoud market, the median January sales price was $525,000, 5% higher than the same month in 2024. There were 87 homes sold on 311 active listings, 35.2% more listings than January 2024.
