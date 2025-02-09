 February 9, 2025

Coach Prime adds HOF running back Faulk to coaching staff

Deion Sanders, right, smiles as University of Colorado athletic director Rick George holds up a special jersey with his nickname during the press conference announcing his hiring as the University of Colorado football team’s 28th head coach at the Touchdown Club at Folsom Field on December 4, 2022. Courtesy Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado.
BOULDER — University of Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders hired fellow NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk last week to serve as the team’s running backs coach, a role he will take over from Gary Harrell.

Faulk, a former running back who does not have any previous coaching experience, was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2011, the same year as Sanders, according to the Boulder Daily Camera

