Sundance incentives bill narrowly wins nod from House Finance Committee

DENVER — The Colorado House Finance Committee voted 7-6 Thursday to move a bill to provide tax incentives aimed at luring the Sundance Film Festival forward with a favorable recommendation.

Supporters of House Bill 25-1005, which included Boulder business and government leaders and state economic development officials, testified to the committee that the millions in tax credits doled out over a 10-year period will pay dividends in the form of sales receipts related to spending from tens of thousands of festival visitors.

Securing Sundance for a decade starting in 2027 would represent a “generational economic-development opportunity” for Boulder and the state, Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade deputy director Jeff Kraft said. “… We are in a competitive position to bring this festival to Colorado. However, to win, we must pass House Bill 25-1005.”

The Sundance Institute, a nonprofit organization led by Hollywood icon Robert Redford that organizes the festival, named Boulder, Cincinnati and Salt Lake City/Park City, Utah, the festival’s long-time home city, finalists to become the international event’s new host.

While the text of the bill does not mention Sundance by name, HB 25-1005 specifies that the bulk of the proposed tax incentives — as much as $34 million over 10 years — would be available only to a “global film festival” with a “multi-decade operating history and a verifiable track record of attracting 100,000 or more in-person ticket sales and over 10,000 out-of-state and international attendees …” Sundance is the only event that meets that criteria and is considering a move to Colorado.

Boulder Chamber CEO John Tayer, testifying last week before the House Business Affairs and Labor Committee, which also positively recommended HB 25-1005, said that an economic analysis shows that the 2024 Sundance Film Festival “generated $132 million in economic activity. This includes $13.8 million in tax revenue and $69.7 million in wages and 1,730 jobs, attracting 72,840 unique in person attendees,” about a third of which came from out of state.

Those out-of-towners “accounted for the lion’s share of the economic impact, spending an estimated $106.4 million,” Tayer said. “That means millions and spending on hotels, restaurants, retail (and) stores” in Boulder and throughout the region during January, normally a slow time for Front Range tourism.

The bill has faced criticism from some state lawmakers who say that the proposed tax credits will function as a subsidy from taxpayers around Colorado for an event that will largely benefit the Boulder area.

“I have concerns that this is focused more on a single community versus statewide,” Rep. Anthony Hartsook (R-Douglas) said.

Supporters claim that luring Sundance will have positive economic and cultural impacts well beyond the shadow of the Flatirons.

Thousands of visitors will “fill hotel rooms everywhere from Longmont to Broomfield and all the way down to Denver,” Boulder Chamber senior director of policy programs Jonathan Singer said.

Among the parties that last year helped submit a response to a request for proposal, or RFP, to Sundance on behalf of Boulder are the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, the Colorado Office of Film Television and Media, Boulder Chamber, the city, the University of Colorado, the Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Stanley Film Center at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park.

“It is a tide that does rise and lift all boats. …It isn’t just about Boulder,” Boulder City Councilmember Matt Benjamin said. “Our friends in Estes Park will be hosting a museum and housing year-round operations and educational seminars to foster what Sundance is bringing to our state.” Also, he said, many out-of-state festival attendees will likely visit and spend money in other parts of the state.

Colorado is home to a host of existing film festivals — the Telluride Film Festival, Boulder International Film Festival and Denver Film Festival, for example — but none are nearly as large or as prestigious as Sundance. Under HB 25-1005, which will now be reviewed by the House Appropriations Committee, smaller film festivals would be eligible for up to $5 million in tax breaks over 10 years.

The Sundance Film Festival, which has been hosted by Redford and the Sundance Institute every winter in Park City for the past four decades, brings together thousands of film-lovers, filmmakers and celebrities to celebrate cinema and uplift artists.

Redford is no stranger to Boulder, having attended the University of Colorado for a year in the 1950s, during which he worked as a janitor at The Sink, an iconic restaurant in Boulder’s University Hill district. His son Jamie and daughter Shauna both graduated from CU, from which Redford received an honorary degree in 1987.

