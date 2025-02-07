5-acre commercial development envisioned in east Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — A developer with some powerful backing plans a small commercial venture within a 5.46-acre parcel of the 226-acre Bloom mixed-use project in north Fort Collins.

Dean Barber, a partner in Fort Collins-based TDC Development LLC, plans a mix of small commercial buildings with backing from the Monfort Cos., part of the family best known for beef cattle and the Colorado Rockies baseball team.

“TDC is running lead on the development side of things,” said Barber, who also handles contracts and risk management at Fort Collins-based Neenan Archistruction, “and Monfort’s development company is our partner on the project.”

For Tract II of Bloom Filing 1, Barber said, “it’s really a land-development play. What we’re doing there is, we’ve got five acres there, and we’re subdividing it into four lots. Our focus is to bring in what you’d call neighborhood commercial, neighborhood retail into the area. Things like QSRs (quick-serve restaurants), auto, car washes, coffee shops, things like that.”

Landon Hoover, CEO of Bloom developer Hartford Homes, confirmed to BizWest that “we sold that property a little over a year ago to Dean and his group.”

Although Barber said his acquisition of the land was mostly speculative, he added that “we’ve got users identified that we hope to be able to publicize in the next 30 to 60 days.”

City planners reviewed and approved the project’s concept at a Type 1 administrative hearing on Dec. 18, and Barber said “we just submitted our first round of final development plans and a final plat, and we have a hearing date tentatively set for March 5.”

For now, added Kai Kleer, a senior planner for the city of Fort Collins, “he’s building infrastructure for future users.”

The site is along the north side of East Mulberry Street just west of Greenfields Court, and access would be from Mulberry’s north frontage road. The property lies within a General Commercial District zone.

Hoover envisions Hartford’s Bloom development as a mixed-use neighborhood with a variety of shops, businesses and different types of homes — about 1,600 of them — with an emphasis on affordability.

