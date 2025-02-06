Cultivate adds to leadership team

BOULDER — Cultivate, a corporate gifting solution provider, has added three executives to its leadership team to enhance corporate gifting experiences, drive business growth and solidify its position as a thought leader, according to a news release.



The three are: David Gottlieb as president, Josie Donnelly, vice president of sales, and Dorothy Wolden, vice president of marketing. Each brings decades of expertise in business development, sales, marketing and operational excellence.“These leadership additions reflect Cultivate’s commitment to innovation and growth,” Tom Romine, founder and CEO of Cultivate, said in the release.

Josie Donnelly

David Gottlieb

Dorothy Wolden

“David, Josie, and Dorothy each bring an impressive track record of success in their respective fields. Their expertise will allow us to enhance our offerings, broaden our reach, and guarantee that businesses can deliver exceptional gifting experiences to strengthen relationships with their employees and clients.”

Gottlieb previously held key positions at PopSockets and Chipotle Mexican Grill, scaling global brads and enhancing performance.



Donnelly has led high-performing teams at Beyond Pricing, Chargebee, and TriTech Software Systems. She is experienced in sales leadership and revenue growth.

Wolden has a track record of driving growth for B2B companies. She led marketing initiatives at SureCam and Emailage.



Cultivate offers an on-site gifting platform that delivers corporate gifting experiences for incentive trips and events, catering to nearly half of Fortune 100 and a third of Fortune 500 companies, the release stated. Cultivate has delivered more than 10,000 corporate gifting programs and gifted more than two million people.

