Rep Fitness leases more HQ space in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — Rep Fitness LLC, a seller of fitness equipment for home and corporate gyms, has leased an additional 6,000 square feet of space from St. John Properties Inc. at 10855 Dover St. in Westminster to expand its headquarters in the Walnut Creek Business Park.

The company, which employs more than 200 workers, now has 39,600 square feet at the corporate campus, according to a St. John Properties news release.

“REP Fitness intends to utilize the new space … for engineering, research and development activities,” the release said. “The company expects to hire an additional 10 employees over the next 12 months to work in the facility, which will also include a testing lab.”

