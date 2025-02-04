Boulder County Business Hall of Fame seeks nominations for 2025 class

The Boulder County Business Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for community leaders to be inducted into its Class of 2025.

The online nomination form can be found here, and nominations must be submitted by Feb. 28.

“Boulder County is home to a vibrant and innovative business community, and we are excited to open nominations and recognize outstanding business and community leaders,” Doyle Albee, who chairs the organization’s board of directors, said in a prepared statement. “We are looking for individuals or organizations who not only excel in their industries but also embody leadership, philanthropy, and a commitment to breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes.”

Since its founding in 1992, the organization has recognized nearly 180 business leaders.

This year’s class will be announced in May and formally inducted Sept. 17 at the Boulder Jewish Community Center.

The Hall of Fame recognizes “individuals whose business-related efforts have resulted in communitywide economic, social and/or cultural benefits that not only have had an immediate positive impact on Boulder County and its citizens, but an impact that will be evident in decades to come.”

Nomination criteria include the following:

Nominees may be an individual, or individuals and business partners or families.

A business may also be nominated as a single nominee.

The nominee has displayed the highest level of ethics in business dealings.

The nominee has demonstrated concern for improving the community as a business leader.

Civic and/or philanthropic activities are relevant but not the primary factor in selection.

Individuals with business-oriented nonprofits, such as chambers of commerce and nonprofits operating as businesses such as credit unions and hospitals are eligible for consideration.

Educators or administrators who have had an impact on Boulder County business will also be considered.

Those seeking more information or to submit a nomination can visit the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame website at www.halloffame.biz.

