Ball stock down on lower Q4, full-year 2024 sales

WESTMINSTER — Ball Corp.’s (NYSE: BALL) stock price slumped on Tuesday morning after the can manufacturing giant posted lower year-over-year sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the full 2024 fiscal year.

For the full 2024 fiscal year, Ball reported earnings attributable to the corporation of $4.01 billion on sales of $11.8 billion, compared to $707 million net earnings attributable to the corporation on sales of $12.06 billion in 2023.

Ball’s fourth quarter 2024 net loss attributable to the corporation was $32 million on sales of $2.88 billion. That’s compared to net earnings attributable to the corporation of $154 million on sales of $2.90 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Part of the reason for the decline in sales, Ball said, was due to lower can volumes in its North American business.

The company’s results do not include its former aerospace business, Ball Aerospace and Technologies Corp., which it sold to BAE Systems PLC for $5.5 billion a year ago.

“We delivered strong full-year and fourth quarter results and returned $1.96 billion to shareholders in 2024,” Ball CEO Daniel Fisher said in a prepared statement. “Leveraging our strong financial position and leaner operating model, the company was able to deliver on its 2024 goals and remains uniquely positioned to enable our purpose of advancing the greater use of sustainable aluminum packaging, despite the current end consumer environment in certain geographies. We continue to complement our purpose by unlocking additional manufacturing efficiencies, driving innovation and sustainability on a global scale, managing our costs and enabling consistent delivery of high-quality, long-term shareholder value creation.”

Ball’s stock was $51.35 as of just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, down 7.78% for the day.

