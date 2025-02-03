Wing Shack to open new location at busy Greeley intersection

GREELEY — Just three months after one of Greeley’s longest-running steakhouses shut down, a local restaurateur has snapped up the Kenny’s Steakhouse building to sell its chicken wings and homemade ranch.

Wing Shack owner Brian Seifried purchased the building at the corner of 35th Avenue and 10th Street for $1.2 million and has plans to open a new Wing Shack location there, consolidating it with the company’s Ninth Street location off of 47th Avenue.

“Now we have the wing palace,” Seifried said. “It’s been a running joke for years. When a manager wants a remodel, we say: ‘It’s the wing shack, not the wing palace.’ This is a huge location. It’s big shoes to fill for a gathering place, and we’re going to be very different.

“We want it to be a gathering place like it was for so many years,” Seifried said.

He hopes to have it open this spring.

Previously a Kenny’s Steakhouse for almost 30 years, its owners closed the steakhouse concept last October, citing the economy. The business originally was called the Stampede Steak Ranch — a tribute to the annual Greeley Independence Stampede rodeo — when Matt Larson and Rob Haimson opened it in 1995 in a building that had housed a Golden Corral restaurant.

Now, as a Wing Shack — you can’t miss the bright sign at the intersection — Seifried plans to freshen up the inside with more open seating, some pinball games in an arcade area and some bar games, such as foosball or pool or darts. Wing Shack plans to add more TVs to entice people to stay awhile to watch the big games; they’ll even use the existing meeting room to host gatherings and parties.

“We’ve been inspired by our downtown Johnstown location, with a bigger footprint, few more TVs,” Seifried said. “We have a full bar as opposed to just beer. We’ll have margaritas on tap that we make fresh and a whole bunch of TVs. We’ll have the simplicity of Wing Shack, but if you want to grab a table or bring a little league team, you can also make an event.”

Seifried opened his first Wing Shack in 2004 in Garden City; he opened a second location in 2012, off of 65th Avenue near University Schools. The third site opened in the strip mall off of 9th Street Road in 2021. He’s opened five Wing Shack locations in the last five years.

Seifried credited Bank of Colorado for its help in financing the new location with its help in navigating and securing a Small Business Administration loan.

“We feel like this is putting down a flagpole in our hometown,” Seifried said. “The Greeley area is what created and supported Wing Shack, and we hope it will continue to be a place where we hope the community can enjoy.”

It may be a new version of itself, but customers can continue to count on those crispy wings and homemade ranch, Seifried said.

While the Wing Shack will be moving from the Ninth Street location, at the same time, Seifried said he is close to a deal with Empire State Pizza to take over the space, which will be one of the few places in west Greeley where people can get pizza by the slice.

