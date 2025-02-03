CU medical residents, fellows seek bargaining power

AURORA — Medical residents and fellows at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora are looking to unionize to give themselves bargaining power as a group, according. to the Denver Post.

Those who work in the private sector must follow a specific set of rules to force their employer to recognize them as a group. Colorado law doesn’t give the same right to public employees, the Denver Post reports, meaning that the School of Medicine would have to agree to bargain with a union.

The School of Medicine said in a statement Friday to the Denver Post, that it “values the tremendous work that our residents and fellows provide in patient care, research and education of their peers and our medical students. We work closely with resident leaders, hospital partners and program directors to ensure they have an excellent learning and working environment.”

