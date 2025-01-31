Mixed-use development proposed near I-25, Colorado 392

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins city planners will get a first look next week at a Berthoud-based design and planning firm’s proposal to build a multi-phased commercial and residential development near the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and Colorado Highway 392.

As part of the proposed “Interchange Development,” applicant TB Group wants to build around 400 units of multifamily housing with a clubhouse and pool, a 100,000-square-foot charter school, 120,000 square feet of industrial space, and commercial uses such as a hotel of around 600 rooms, fast-food restaurants with drive-thrus, office buildings, retail spaces, and a convenience store with fueling.

The conceptual review will be held beginning at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the city’s Development Review Center, 281 N. College Ave.

Access to the proposed development would be from two points along Colorado 392, also known as Carpenter Road. as well as three from the southwest I-25 frontage road. According to a letter submitted to the city, the applicant has also reached out to the Colorado Department of Transportation regarding access points.

The developer proposes to relocate five acres of wetlands on the site and to build a 70- to 90-foot-wide drainage channel or covered box culvert through the site that would handle stormwater up to a 100-year storm event. Drainage would be directed under Carpenter Road to Fossil Creek Reservoir.

In Fort Collins, all proposed development projects begin with a conceptual review, at which anyone with a development idea can get feedback from city staffers. According to the development review website, conceptual reviews are free and scheduled on three Thursday mornings per month on a first come, first served basis. One 45-minute meeting is allocated per applicant, and only three conceptual reviews are done each Thursday morning.

