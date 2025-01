AURORA and DENVER — Incantation Brewing is shutting down, closing locations in Denver and Aurora.

The Denver Post reports that the brewery, formerly known as Jade Mountain Brewery & Teahouse, will close its Denver taproom at 415 S. Cherokee St. Saturday. Its main location at 4233 S. Buckley Road in Aurora has already closed.

The closures were announced by owner Sean Guerrero on the brewery’s website.

