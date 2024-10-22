Aspen Zabel

Aspen Zabel

40 Under Forty – 2024 Honoree

Interior Design Director

VFLA Architecture + Interiors

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would that be?

If I could give my younger self one piece of advice, it would be to just go for it! People will always challenge your capabilities and question your place, but if you want a seat at the table, you have to believe you deserve that seat and give it everything you’ve got. Confidence in yourself is key, and the only way to truly grow is by stepping up, even when you’re unsure. Trust your instincts, work hard, and know that you are more capable than you think.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Who do you count as your greatest mentor(s) that have helped you succeed in your personal and professional life?

Without a doubt, my parents have had the greatest influence on me as mentors. I’ve been fortunate to have been raised by parents who celebrated my achievements and, more importantly, constantly pushed me to grow. They never allowed me to settle in a place of comfort. My dad, in particular, was a remarkable leader, and I take immense pride in the lessons I learned from him. Both of my parents have shown me the importance of community and life-long connections.

View the 2024 – 40 Under Forty honorees.

Visit the 40 Under Forty website.

on Facebook on LinkedIn