Erie developing at its own pace

ERIE — While most Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley communities located adjacent to Interstate 25 race to develop available land and capitalize on retail and commercial growth, Erie has opted for a slower, less in-your-face approach to real estate development along the region’s main transportation artery.

If you pass by Colorado Highway 52 on your way north on the interstate, you may not notice much happening at all.

But Erie is quietly working on downtown infill, growth on its western edges and residential and commercial projects around the town’s core.

Infrastructure hasn’t quite made it the three miles east to the interstate. But that doesn’t mean it’s not on their radar, Erie economic development director Julian Jacquin said.

“We’re growing within our means,” Jacquin said.

Extending the necessary infrastructure to reach the I-25, Jacquin said, could cost upward of $30 million to $40 million, which is not currently in the city’s budget.

I-25 Erie Gateway is 1,280 acres of land located at the northwest corner of I-25 and Erie Parkway, and it is poised to bolster Erie’s regional real estate and development stature.

The city in recent years bought 253 acres along the interstate so when the infrastructure is built out, they can control their own destiny.

Fifteen years ago, this small town on the eastern edge of Boulder County, sandwiched between Longmont to the north and Lafayette and Broomfield to the south, was still working to surpass a population of 10,000, having spent the majority of its 100-plus years of existence well below 5,000 residents. Today its population is 38,506, Jacquin said.

Erie is adding between 600 to 700 single-family building permits, or about 2,000 people, each year. And with all that is on the books, Jacquin said town officials fully expect the town to reach a population of 75,000 in 20 years.

“That’s based off the current development pipeline, units that are entitled, projects in the planning stages, and growing within our means, and recognizing our limitations based off the capacity at our wastewater plant, water rights and water resources.”

With the many new residents in town now, the town has commercial growth that is meeting residential needs.

Nine Mile Corner, a 45-acre site named for the distance the intersection of U.S. 287 and Arapahoe Road is from Boulder, is just about built out after nine years, with anchor King Soopers closing in on an opening date. A grand opening is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 2 at the store. Construction is set to start soon on Chick-fil-A, and construction of the Chase Bank is ongoing.

Erie Town Center is adjacent to its historic downtown. It’s about 150 acres with two parcels under construction now, Jacquin said. A 45-acre parcel in that area will include 457 residential units and upward of 125,000 square feet of commercial development starting in the next few months. Directly across this site is Ranchwood, which will have 288 residential units and 60,000 square feet of commercial pad space, Jacquin said,

“The Town Center plan calls for a smaller format grocer, hotel and civic space and additional retail and commercial space,” Jacquin said. “The town is really focusing on retaining that grocer, which is what the community has been asking for. We have one that’s committed, but not fully under contract. We’ve met with the various usual suspects, looking for a small-format grocer under 50,000 square feet.”

Erie also is working to create its Erie Makerspace, in which crafters, or small artisans can use space to make their products. “It (will be) a tinkering place where people can go and follow their passion,” he said.

Jacquin said the town acquired Schofield Farms, 2203 N. 111th St., four years ago and identified a Quonset hut on the farm that will be turned into the new makerspace. The town board has approved $1.3 million to create the space, and construction is likely going to begin next year, Jacquin said.

“We’re properly managing growth and doing it in strategic locations, making sure focus areas are happening,” Jacquin said. “Nine Mile is a project of yesterday, Erie Town Center is happening today, and it will be done in the next couple of years. I-25 Erie Gateway won’t start moving dirt for another five to 10 years.”

Erie Gateway is indeed the future, as the city has planned almost an entirely new city in the massive space that includes entertainment, commercial and office condos, and a variety of residential uses.

“I think we’re properly managing the growth, recognizing the town is being more involved to make sure the right type of development is happening for our community,” Jacquin said, “We’re being more intentional with how things occur in Erie, and want to make sure right type of commercial is happening organically with residential.”

