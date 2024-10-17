Northern Water petitions for condemnation of Weld County land for NISP

WELD COUNTY — The Northern Integrated Supply Project Water Activity Enterprise operated by the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District has petitioned for condemnation of land owned by Martin Lind’s Vima Partners LLC to build water pipelines and related infrastructure necessary to move water for the Northern Integrated Supply Project.

NISP, as it is called, includes two reservoirs, Glade and Galeton, which would store water from the Poudre and the South Platte rivers, collecting 40,000 acre-feet of water annually.

According to the petition filed in Weld District Court, the water provider entity is seeking access to some Vima properties ”for proper and effective surveying, locating, construction, operation, and maintenance of water delivery pipelines and related infrastructure that will be used to transport water for NISP, and that this is in furtherance of the public purpose of providing the NISP participants a new reliable supply of water to meet their current and future water needs,” the petition states.

The lawsuit does not disclose where the property is, and locations are filed in “protected” documents with the court.

“Petitioner has negotiated in good faith with Respondent–Landowner VIMA Partners, LLC, in an attempt to acquire the property, but has been unable to do so,” the petition states. “The just compensation to be paid for the property cannot be agreed upon and further negotiations would be futile.”

The petition also names other entities that may have an interest in the land: The City of Thornton, DCP Midstream LP, WES DJ Gathering LLC f/k/a Kerr-McGee Gathering LLC, and Brigitte C. Grimm, Weld county Treasurer.

This is a developing story and may be updated as more information becomes available.

Case No. 24CV30952, Northern Integrated Supply Project Water Activity Enterprise v. Vima Partners LLC, City of Thornton, DCP Midstream LLC, West DJ Gathering LLC, formerly known as Kerr-McGee Gathering LLC, and Brigitte Grimm, filed Oct. 16, 2024 in Weld District Court.

