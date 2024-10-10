Sexy Sammies to open Friday in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN — Sexy Sammies, which features chicken tenders and sandwiches, will open its fourth Northern Colorado location on Friday adjacent to the Scheels sporting-goods store in Johnstown.

The 2,800-square-foot restaurant held a soft opening for invited guests on Wednesday at 4904 Larimer Parkway in a space that previously housed Hiroshi Teriyaki Grill, said Brian Seifried, founder and president of parent company Centennial Hospitality Group. The new eatery will employ about 20 people, he said, and its dining room will be able to seat about 50 customers.

“We’re just trying to spread the love of all-natural chicken tenders,” Seifried said, adding that his restaurants stress local ingredients — right down to the sandwich breads.

“Our buns are made in Denver,” he said. “It’s a fresh alternative to the big national chains, and a fresh look that you don’t get from that kind of squished-up bun you pull out of a bag.”

The restaurant also holds a dine-in liquor license, he said, and will serve local brews and canned cocktails.

His company, which also owns Wing Shack and Luna’s Tacos and Tequila eateries, opened its third Sexy Sammies location in August at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center in Fort Collins.

Centennial Hospitality Group unveiled its second Luna’s location at 1246 Automation Drive in Windsor on April 1 and opened the company’s 10th Wing Shack at 2690 28th St. in Boulder last November.

Seifried opened his first Wing Shack in 2004 in a shack at 2704 Eighth Ave. in Garden City. Two years later, he opened a second Wing Shack store at 158 E. 29th St. in Loveland.

In 2012, he opened Wing Shacks at 1815 65th Ave. in Greeley’s growing west end and at 1261 Main St. in Windsor. Wing Shacks then opened in 2016 at 1011 S. Lemay Ave. in Fort Collins, in 2017 at 1439 Stillwater Ave. in Cheyenne, and in 2019 at 1133 Francis St. in Longmont. Eighth and ninth stores were opened in 2021, at 4318 W. Ninth Street Road in Greeley and 21 N. Parish Ave. in Johnstown. In May 2023, Seifried announced that the Windsor location would move to a larger space at 1294 Main St., the building formerly home to Lonesome Buck Brewing Co. and a Stuft hamburger restaurant.

Centennial Hospitality Group also owns and operates three other Greeley restaurants: Luna’s across the street at 806 Ninth St.; and two other Sexy Sammies locations, one at 1540 Eighth Ave., and one operating jointly with a Wing Shack on West Ninth Street Road.

He had owned Centennial Public House at 819 Ninth St. in Greeley, but closed that eatery in July and sold the space for $1.5 million to the owners of Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ, which also has locations in Denver, Estes Park, Longmont and Lyons.

In February, Seifried suspended his plans to locate a Sexy Sammies eatery on North College Avenue in Fort Collins, but careful growth is still on his agenda, he said Wednesday.

“We’d like to fill in a little bit in Northern Colorado,” he said. “We also hope to open four to six locations of Wing Shack next year, and then push south toward the Denver market.”

