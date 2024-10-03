Boulder’s Oak at Fourteenth hire exec chef from sister restaurant Corrida

Rob Monahan. Courtesy Oak at Fourteenth.

BOULDER — Rob Monahan, a Maryland native who grew up around his parents seafood restaurant Bay Hundred and has spent the last quarter-decade cooking in Colorado kitchens, is the new executive chef at Boulder’s Oak at Fourteenth.

Monahan was previously sous chef at Corrida, a Spanish restaurant also owned by Oak parent company Half Eaten Cookie Hospitality. His resume also includes stints as chef at Izakaya Amu and chef de cuisine at Jax Fish House.

“He brings with him a vision of blending classic dishes with modern creativity, while staying true to the restaurant’s farm-to-table ethos,” an Oak news release said. “Rob oversees all aspects of kitchen operations, from menu development and plating design to ingredient sourcing and team leadership, ensuring the highest quality in every dish.”