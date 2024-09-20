Event set to match professionals with nonprofits set Nov. 7

GREELEY — The Better Business Bureau will hold an event to pair professionals in Northern Colorado with local nonprofit groups.

The “Make a Difference, Make a Match!” Event will be from 5-7 p.m., Nov. 7, at the Greeley DoubleTree by Hilton at Lincoln Park, 919 7th St.

This event is designed to match professionals with Northern Colorado nonprofit agencies looking for board members.

BBB is collaborating with the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce and Northern Colorado Young Professionals for this third-annual event.

There will be complimentary refreshments and hors d’oeuvres.

Costs for nonprofit booths is $25, all other tickets are free, but registration is required. Register here.