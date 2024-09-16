Retail  September 16, 2024

Firehouse Subs to open in November in east Windsor 

Firehouse Subs will open in November at 407 Pointe Plaza Drive, Unit A in the East Pointe Business Park in Windsor. Courtesy Kyle Russell.
By

WINDSOR — Come November, the town will have a new sub shop to try in the East Pointe Business Park off Colorado Highways 257 and 392.

Firehouse Subs, 407 Pointe Plaza Drive, Unit A, will open in early November. The ownership group composed of Kyle Russell and Tim Ashton, also known as T & K Subs LLC, recently began the tenant finish on the building. 

“It’s just an underserved area,” Russell said in an interview with BizWest about the location. “It’s definitely a hot spot.”

Firehouse Subs was founded by firemen in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida. Today, there are 1,200 restaurants spanning the country. The firehouse-themed shop will be decorated with local flavor, including donations and photos from Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue.The district donated bunker gear, helmets, oxygen tanks and pictures. The first-responder theme is not just about aesthetics; all Firehouse Sub shops raise money to buy life-saving equipment for local police and fire departments through their Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Firehouse Subs also is known for its Hook and Ladder sub loaded with Virginia honey ham, smoked turkey breast, and melted Monterey Jack. “People come back again and again because, unlike other sub places, we steam our meats and cheeses, releasing a rush of flavors, then stuff a serving that’s way over code on one of our toasted private-recipe sub rolls. It’s a winning combination that satisfies ravenous appetites and the value-conscious alike,” according to Firehouse Subs’ website.

Ashton and Russell will lease their 1,600-square-foot site for the next 10 years. Ashton owns three other Firehouse Sub restaurants in Fort Collins. Russell has been with the company since 2012, starting there as an employee, and moved his way up the ladder. 

Russell said he and Ashton are looking to open two other Firehouse Subs restaurants, in addition to their upcoming Windsor location.

When open, the Windsor restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Sharon Dunn
Sharon Dunn is an award-winning journalist covering business, banking, real estate, energy, local government and crime in Northern Colorado since 1994. She began her journalism career in Alaska after graduating Metropolitan State College in Denver in 1992. She found her way back to Colorado, where she worked at the Greeley Tribune for 25 years. She has a master's degree in communications management from the University of Denver. She is married and has one grown daughter — and a beloved English pointer at her side while she writes. When not writing, you may find her enjoying embroidery and crochet projects, watching football, or kayaking and birdwatching on a high-mountain lake.
