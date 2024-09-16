Firehouse Subs to open in November in east Windsor 

WINDSOR — Come November, the town will have a new sub shop to try in the East Pointe Business Park off Colorado Highways 257 and 392.

Firehouse Subs, 407 Pointe Plaza Drive, Unit A, will open in early November. The ownership group composed of Kyle Russell and Tim Ashton, also known as T & K Subs LLC, recently began the tenant finish on the building.

“It’s just an underserved area,” Russell said in an interview with BizWest about the location. “It’s definitely a hot spot.”

Firehouse Subs was founded by firemen in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida. Today, there are 1,200 restaurants spanning the country. The firehouse-themed shop will be decorated with local flavor, including donations and photos from Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue.The district donated bunker gear, helmets, oxygen tanks and pictures. The first-responder theme is not just about aesthetics; all Firehouse Sub shops raise money to buy life-saving equipment for local police and fire departments through their Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Firehouse Subs also is known for its Hook and Ladder sub loaded with Virginia honey ham, smoked turkey breast, and melted Monterey Jack. “People come back again and again because, unlike other sub places, we steam our meats and cheeses, releasing a rush of flavors, then stuff a serving that’s way over code on one of our toasted private-recipe sub rolls. It’s a winning combination that satisfies ravenous appetites and the value-conscious alike,” according to Firehouse Subs’ website.

Ashton and Russell will lease their 1,600-square-foot site for the next 10 years. Ashton owns three other Firehouse Sub restaurants in Fort Collins. Russell has been with the company since 2012, starting there as an employee, and moved his way up the ladder.

Russell said he and Ashton are looking to open two other Firehouse Subs restaurants, in addition to their upcoming Windsor location.

When open, the Windsor restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.