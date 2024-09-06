Chicken Salad Chick to open in Johnstown Sept. 12

JOHNSTOWN — Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual chicken-salad restaurant chain, will open its latest location in Johnstown, Sept. 12.

The restaurant will be located at 4884 Larimer Parkway. The Atlanta-based chain opened a Greeley location in 2023. A Windsor location opened Aug. 21. A location in Littleton will open Sept. 10.

Franchise owners David and Jessica Zumbrun own the locations in Greeley, Windsor and Johnstown.

“Chicken Salad Chick is more than just a restaurant to us, it’s a family,” Jessica Zumbrun said in a written statement. “As David and I continue to expand our franchise footprint and grow our business, our love for the brand only deepens. We’re incredibly grateful for our dedicated team and the supportive communities we serve as we continue our franchising journey. We’re proud to be part of the Chicken Salad Chick team and look forward to bringing our delicious menu items to guests across Johnstown, Loveland and Northern Colorado very soon.”

Chicken Salad Chick of Johnstown is located in Johnstown Plaza near Scheels. It features a drive-thru and serves a dozen varieties of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, along with fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and desserts. The new restaurant also offers in-restaurant dining, take-out, curbside pickup, third-party delivery, and catering options.

“We’re excited for the Zumbruns to open in Johnstown and continue expanding our presence in Northern Colorado,” Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick, said in a written statement. “David and Jessica have been steadfast in their commitment and enthusiasm for the brand, as their community now gets two restaurants open in such a short period of time. We have no doubt they will be successful, and look forward to seeing who joins us for the grand opening celebration next week.”