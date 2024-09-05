Northwest Chamber Alliance supports RTD TABOR override measure

BOULDER — The Northwest Chamber Alliance has thrown its collective support behind the Regional Transportation District’s measure on the November ballot to remain exempt from TABOR funding limits.

According to a press release by the Chamber Alliance, the need for commuting solutions for the regional workforce outweighs the revenue cuts that RTD would have to make due to funding caps imposed by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

If voters approve it, it will be the third time that RTD has been able to deBruce to use extra money for projects. According to RTD, in 1995 voters exempted RTD from TABOR revenue and spending limits through 2005. In 1999, voters exempted RTD from TABOR revenue and spending limitations through the period required to pay bond debt issued to finance the construction of certain light rail lines. That debt will be paid off in November 2024.

SPONSORED CONTENT

If passed in November, the ballot question would extend the current voter authorization for RTD to retain and spend all revenue without further voter approval, according to a press release from RTD.

Chamber presidents and directors from Superior, Lafayette, Broomfield, Boulder and the Latino Chamber weighed in with the Northwest Chamber Alliance, stating that they were in favor of using extra money to improve RTD’s regional services:

Leslie Espinoza, executive director, Superior Chamber of Commerce: “For Superior, this isn’t just about improving transit; it’s about ensuring our regional economy thrives. Removing funding caps will allow RTD to invest in better service quality and more sustainable transportation options, which are indispensable for attracting businesses and talent to our area.”

Carla Collin, president, The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County: “The Latino Chamber of Commerce proudly supports RTD’s TABOR override initiative. This critical measure will ensure that our communities, particularly those in underserved areas, have access to reliable and equitable public transportation. By reinvesting in our transit system, we can strengthen economic opportunities, improve connectivity, and support the vibrant, diverse communities that make up our region.”

Katey McNeil, executive director, Lafayette Chamber of Commerce: “The Lafayette Chamber is supporting NWCA’s position on this measure. With our Boulder County communities being so interconnected as is, and as a Chamber of Commerce supporting businesses and focusing on overall connectivity between people, services, jobs, etc., we feel a strong transportation system is integral to maintaining, and increasing, our healthy community.”

Pat Monacelli, president and CEO, Broomfield Area Chamber of Commerce: “The Broomfield Area Chamber does share concerns about the level of RTD service in our community. However, we also realize that potential revenue cuts to the agency will not help us resolve those concerns. As such, and because a strong transportation system is vital to business growth and enhancing connectivity, our chamber is supporting the NWCA position on this measure.”

John Tayer, president and CEO, Boulder Chamber: “The Boulder Chamber, in keeping with the mobility advocacy leadership of our Transportation Connections team, stands with our regional chamber partners in demanding more of RTD. At the same time, we can’t hobble RTD with arbitrary funding caps. Let’s keep Colorado moving by making sure RTD has the voter approved funding to meet the needs of our regional workforce for reliable, accessible and sustainable transit services.”

The Northwest Chamber Alliance formed in 2016 as a coalition of chambers focused on regional issues that impact economic vitality and quality of life.