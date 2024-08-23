Small Larimer grants available for outdoor neighborhood, community projects

Students from Traut Elementary School in Fort Collins engage in outdoor learning through a program supported by the Small Grants for Community Partnering Program. Courtesy Alissa Kendall

LOVELAND – The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources has made some grants available for nature-based neighborhood and community projects in the county.

For 26 years, the Small Grants for Community Partnering Program has awarded grants to communities throughout the county using a portion of the Help Preserve Open Space sales tax. Since its inception, the small grants program has awarded more than $415,000 across 238 projects across Larimer County.

Past grants have gone to a variety of outdoor community-based projects from community garden improvements and outdoor classrooms to wetland restoration and removal of invasive species.

SPONSORED CONTENT The possibilities are endless at Sutherlands Lumber and Design Gallery Learn why Sutherlands Lumber & Design Gallery has been a cornerstone of Fort Collins’ home improvement community for over 30 years.

The department will offer a Small Grants Program webinar at 11:30 a.m. next Wednesday, at which attendees will learn more about how the program works, important updates, how to submit a competitive application, and other tips. Registration can be made at https://bit.ly/45Y0Xj5.

Applicants may request up to $4,000 per application for projects that take place in Larimer County. Projects must be shovel-ready for project completion by the end of 2025.

Returning nonprofit organizations, homeowners’ associations, K-12 schools and community-based organizations are invited to apply for seed money or capacity support for projects that fit into one of five grant categories:

Projects that provide or enhance natural landscapes, including wildlife habitat, rivers, wetlands, outdoor community gathering spaces, neighborhood parks, greenbelts, lakes/ponds, etc.

Projects that provide nature-based environmental education opportunities, including outdoor education signs and materials, outdoor classrooms, workshops, training, etc.

Projects that create opportunities for people to connect with the land by providing access to nature for those experiencing barriers, including limited transit options and financial obstacles.

Projects that create opportunities for people to connect with the land through local agricultural food production projects that include practices around improving soil, water, habitat or community connection to agriculture.

Research on Larimer County open spaces.

Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 11. Grant awards will be announced by next February 2025.The application link, guidelines and instructions, budget worksheet and all other information for the program can be accessed at www.larimer.org/small-grants.