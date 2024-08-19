Walmart family lists Caribou Ranch in Boulder County for nearly $50M Site served as recording retreat for Michael Jackson, Elton John, Stevie Wonder

BOULDER COUNTY — The Walton family, the billionaire clan that owns Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is attempting to sell Caribou Ranch, a 1,700-acre property in the Rocky Mountain foothills near Nederland that for decades served as a recording retreat for mega-star musicians such as the Beach Boys, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The asking price: a cool $48.5 million.

Caribou Ranch, built in 1972 by record producer James William Guercio, is owned by Indian Peaks Holdings LLC, Boulder County property records show. That entity is registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office to the same Bentonville, Arkansas, address Walton Enterprises LLC, the Walton’s family office.

The Walton-controlled holding company bought Caribou Ranch from Guercio for $32.5 million a decade ago, according to county real estate records.

Hall and Hall, a real estate brokerage with offices throughout the Mountain West, is listing the property.“A sanctuary for abundant wildlife, the ranch property is home to moose, fox, deer, coyote, mountain lion, bear, and hundreds of elk who graze the grassy fields and wildflower meadows in the summer and lounge beneath golden aspen trees and mature pine forests in the fall,” a Hall and Hall online marketing brochure said. “Several outlaying houses and ancillary buildings exist on the property, including the primary residence, two horse barns, two equipment buildings, four guest cabins, a six-room lodge with a gathering space, and a riding area. A handful of the buildings date back to the 1880s when the property was used as a mining base camp during the Pike’s Peak Gold Rush era.”