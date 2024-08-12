New Louisville Chamber exec aims to modernize org in her latest adventure

LOUISVILLE — Gillian Millar, the newly appointed Louisville Chamber of Commerce executive director, said she left the United Kingdom “searching for sunshine and an adventure.”

The small-business owner born in Ireland landed in Louisville with her family almost by accident more than a decade ago and has since laid down roots in Boulder County. Now Millar is embarking on her latest adventure: energizing the Louisville Chamber of Commerce.

After helping launch Louisville Rising, a nonprofit group that supports local residents and small businesses affected by the Marshall Fire, and serving for a time as president of the chamber’s board of directors, Millar, who founded the silent disco events company Big Little Sound, said she “was just kind of itching for the next adventure, and this (opportunity to lead the chamber) came up. I said, ‘This is perfect’ because I’m completely committed to this community and to the chamber. I’m part of the town, I know the people. I’ve got so many ideas for ways we can modernize the chamber — so that’s how I found myself here.”

Across the pond, Millar spent years in the music business, helping organize tours for musicians such as English pop star Robbie Williams.

“I had an amazing experience traveling the world and negotiating contracts for events on a global scale,” she said. “… I helped make the millions for the millionaires, I thought it was time to do something a little closer to home.”

Millar now has a chance to put her event-planning skills to the test: The Louisville Chamber of Commerce is hosting Pints in the Park on Sept. 7 in Louisville Community Park. The gathering will bring together dozens of breweries and distilleries for an afternoon of food, drinks, music, stand-up comedy, silent disco and community-building.

“I’m really excited that this is one of my first big events as executive director,” Millar said. “It’s going to be so much fun.”

As Louisville Chamber of Commerce board president, Millar said she advocated for the group adopting a more-active role in “taking a voice and representing our members.”

She helped create the “Reimagining the Chamber” strategy, which included three pillars: connect, advocate and promote.

Millar’s approach involves using data and technology to improve the impact of marketing efforts, and strengthening ties between the chamber and other community stakeholder groups.

“We’re working really closely with the city (government) and (downtown businesses and revitalization leaders) — everyone’s talking to each other.”

Millar takes over leadership of the Louisville Chamber of Commerce from Eric Lund, who left his position as executive director after less than two years on the job. The chamber has not provided any reason for his departure, and Lund could not be reached for comment.

Lund assumed leadership of the Louisville Chamber of Commerce in late 2022 after the departure of Amber Thiel, who was in the job for less than a year. Thiel replaced Shelley Angell, who retired in 2021 after a quarter-century at the chamber.