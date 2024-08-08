Pastels on 5th Street returns to downtown Loveland in September

LOVELAND — Pastels on 5th Street, a family-friendly art festival in its 14th year, returns to downtown Loveland on Sept. 14.

The event, which will feature about 150 artists creating images in chalk on the sidewalk, will be held on Fifth Street between Cleveland and Lincoln Avenues.

“Our team is thrilled to be returning this year with all the talented artists, vendors, music and fun that the community loves. Many artists have told me this is their favorite event of the year,” Pastels on 5th Street event director Vicky Paul-Bryant said in a prepared statement. “We are especially excited to welcome Dutch Bros Coffee as our first-ever presenting sponsor. Their support over the years has been invaluable, and we are so grateful to elevate our partnership with them. Their sponsorship will help make a life-changing impact on the many lives Alternatives to Violence helps in our community.”